Arrest warrants suspended for 19 FARC dissidents

What does the suspension of these arrest warrants seek?

“The suspension of the arrest warrants was communicated to the national and international authorities, through Interpol, so that they can be complied with,” added the agency.

Last April, the Government and representatives of the EMC installed the oversight mechanism for the six-month bilateral ceasefire, which has been in force since January 1 with this group.

However, this dissidence, led by alias “Iván Mordisco”, considers that the partial suspension of the ceasefire in the departments of Caquetá, Meta, Guaviare and Putumayo, announced by the Government, “leaves the protocol” invalid and ” the commitments assumed by the parties”.

On May 22, the Colombian government partially suspended the bilateral ceasefire with the EMC, after the murder of four indigenous minors who tried to escape after being forcibly recruited by a front of that dissidence, Carolina Ramírez.

Despite this break, the Government remains willing to set up the dialogue table with this group, led by people who did not sign the agreement with the FARC in 2016, although there is still no scheduled start date or interlocutors.