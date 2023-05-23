Home » Arrested a religion teacher accused of sexual violence – Lazio
News

Arrested a religion teacher accused of sexual violence – Lazio

by admin
Arrested a religion teacher accused of sexual violence – Lazio

According to the Tivoli prosecutor’s office, the violence had been going on for years

news-txt”>

A 46-year-old man, a religion teacher and with positions in the religious field, was reached by a precautionary measure issued by the Tivoli prosecutor’s office for sexual assault against four boys aged between 10 and 15 at the time of the events years. Violence, according to a note from the Prosecutor of Tivoli, Francesco Menditto, went on for years.

The suspect “after having created a relationship of trust and friendship with the minors and their parents – explains the Prosecutor’s note – is seriously suspected of having committed sexual violence, especially by taking advantage of trips organized together with educational associations including those of a religious nature, which was part”. The violence allegedly took place in the surrounding area of ​​Tivoli and in other Italian locations.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy