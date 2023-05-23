Arrested a religion teacher accused of sexual violence – Lazio

news-txt”>

A 46-year-old man, a religion teacher and with positions in the religious field, was reached by a precautionary measure issued by the Tivoli prosecutor’s office for sexual assault against four boys aged between 10 and 15 at the time of the events years. Violence, according to a note from the Prosecutor of Tivoli, Francesco Menditto, went on for years.

The suspect “after having created a relationship of trust and friendship with the minors and their parents – explains the Prosecutor’s note – is seriously suspected of having committed sexual violence, especially by taking advantage of trips organized together with educational associations including those of a religious nature, which was part”. The violence allegedly took place in the surrounding area of ​​Tivoli and in other Italian locations.