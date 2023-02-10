Home News Arrested for assaulting a man with a machete
News

Arrested for assaulting a man with a machete

by admin
Arrested for assaulting a man with a machete

Men of the National Police belonging to the criminal investigation of the Huila Police Department, issued two arrest warrants for attempted murder of a young man who was injured with a machete on August 28, 2021 in the La Plata gallery.

Those captured will have to answer to the judicial authorities for the attempted murder of a citizen, who was injured on several occasions by the two prisoners who carried sharp machete-type weapons.

One of those captured was notified in the prison since he is serving a sentence, the other was captured on public roads in the municipality of La Plata.

The captured Nicolás Alvarado and Jhon Fredy Quintero, the first accused of drug trafficking and aggravated robbery and the second accused of reception, homicide, escape of prisoners, qualified robbery, personal injuries and drug trafficking, were turned over to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero, indicated that the disarmament plan is aimed at avoiding the commission of crimes such as homicide or personal injury, which may affect the physical integrity or the lives of citizens in the department of Huila.

See also  The National Development and Reform Commission has guided various localities to launch a series of measures to do a good job in ensuring the supply and price of important livelihood commodities during the Spring Festival - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Camilo Sánchez and Pardo returned to their Show...

Haining Xiashi Squadron takes four measures to strengthen...

Mayor and manager of Emdupar met with the...

Pereira does not yet have a Controller.

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau closely followed...

Covid cases decrease: 868 new infections and 12...

Quibdoseño was assassinated in Cartago

A policeman injured after an explosive attack on...

Tongxiang City Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau’s Three...

Nasa Kiwe guarantees access to young people to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy