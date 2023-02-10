Men of the National Police belonging to the criminal investigation of the Huila Police Department, issued two arrest warrants for attempted murder of a young man who was injured with a machete on August 28, 2021 in the La Plata gallery.

Those captured will have to answer to the judicial authorities for the attempted murder of a citizen, who was injured on several occasions by the two prisoners who carried sharp machete-type weapons.

One of those captured was notified in the prison since he is serving a sentence, the other was captured on public roads in the municipality of La Plata.

The captured Nicolás Alvarado and Jhon Fredy Quintero, the first accused of drug trafficking and aggravated robbery and the second accused of reception, homicide, escape of prisoners, qualified robbery, personal injuries and drug trafficking, were turned over to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero, indicated that the disarmament plan is aimed at avoiding the commission of crimes such as homicide or personal injury, which may affect the physical integrity or the lives of citizens in the department of Huila.