Arrested for car theft

The Neiva Police captured two men allegedly engaged in the theft of auto parts in commune 2.

Thanks to the different plans against theft that have been deployed in Neiva, the authorities managed in a quick reaction to capture Miguel Ángel Ruiz Guevara, known as “Angel”, 35 years old, and Eduanier Ordóñez Bolaños, known as ” Boli”, 27 years old. These individuals were found in their possession rear view mirrors of a Nissan Kicks vehicle, an Audi and a Ford Explorer van.

The individuals were riding a TVS Sport motorcycle with license plate VGF58G, presumably to commit the crime. Now, both were made available for the crime of theft from auto parts, and a guarantee control judge, in the next few hours, will resolve their judicial situation.

The commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police invited the public to continue to be alert to any strange situation and to continue making complaints in a timely manner, using the 123 emergency line.

They recover motorcycle in Pitalito

In another event, authorities from the Criminal Investigation section in the municipality of Pitalito arrested a 33-year-old man for the crime of reception. The police recovered a motorcycle in the San Antonio neighborhood, which had been reported as stolen and required by the local Neiva Prosecutor’s Office 44 for the crime of theft.

The suspect, whose identity was not revealed, was arrested at the scene and made available to the competent authorities for their respective judicial process. The police will continue to work hard to prevent and combat crime in the region, in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office and other entities in charge of maintaining the safety and tranquility of citizens.

The authorities call on the public to continue to report any suspicious activity that they observe in their environment, and to collaborate with the authorities to contribute to the construction of a safer and fairer society for all.