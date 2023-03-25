The Police captured two men in the city of Neiva, for the crimes of Conspiracy to commit a crime for purposes of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics.

The suspects, identified as Jhon Edinson Lizcano Ocampo and Luis Eduardo Barrios Escandón, were captured by court order issued by a court of knowledge of the city of Neiva, in order to pay sentences for the aforementioned crimes.

According to the Police, Jhon Lizcano has been sentenced to 97 months in prison and a fine of 2,703 SMLMV, while Luis Barrios has been sentenced to 75 months and a fine of 39 SMLMV. The two men were an active part of the criminal organization “Los Topos”, dedicated to drug trafficking in the sector known as the “Puerto de las Damas”, Plaza San Pedro and Plaza Cívica in the center of the city of Neiva; Dismantled in November 2017.

Those captured, taking into account the judicial requirement, were sheltered with a measure of custodial confinement in a prison.