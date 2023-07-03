Arrested for homicide in Neiva

The authorities of the capital opita captured a 78-year-old man for the crime of homicide.

According to the official report, this subject would be responsible for the murder of a street inhabitant.

In the last few hours, members of the police confirmed that they had captured 78-year-old José Luis Montenegro, who would have murdered a street inhabitant with a weapon, in events that occurred on June 28.

“Uniformed officers from quadrant 5 attached to CAI Granjas arrived at 34th street with carrera 8 in the Las Granjas neighborhood to capture 78-year-old José Luis Montenegro,” the official report indicates.

“This man would apparently be the one allegedly responsible for wounding another homeless inhabitant with a knife and who later died on the spot due to the seriousness of the injuries,” the police statement added.

The captured man was made available to the competent authority for the crime of Homicide, where a guarantee control judge sheltered him with an insurance measure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

