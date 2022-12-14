Home News Arrested for theft and released. After a few hours caught stealing a car
Arrested for theft and released. After a few hours caught stealing a car

Arrested for theft and released. After a few hours caught stealing a car

Arrested for theft, released, and again discovered trying to take over a car. These are the last 48 hours of a little more than an adult from Treviso, who has been stopped twice by the police.

On Sunday morning, the police officers arrested him, who discovered him while he was intent on stealing a car in via Francesco Da Milano. The alarm was raised by the same owner who had seen the thief sitting in the driver’s seat while trying to start the car. Released pending the express route, he immediately got back into action on Tuesday at dawn with an accomplice. But once again they were caught by the owner while trying to steal a small car. Both of them were arrested by the carabinieri.

