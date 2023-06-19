Home » Arrested in 30s for murder and arson of neighbors in ‘floor leak fight’… “Concerned about running away” :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
Sinwol-dong multi-family housing fire… died in his 70s

Warrants for charges such as murder and arson of prefectural buildings

“It happened as an accident…I’m so sorry”

[서울=뉴시스] A man in his 30s was arrested on the 19th for allegedly killing a neighbor over a water leak in a multi-family house in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul and then setting it on fire. (Photo = Illustration of a house fire)

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Jeong Jin-hyung = A man in his 30s was arrested on the 19th for allegedly setting fire to a multi-family house in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul after killing a neighbor over a water leak problem.

Seoul Southern District Court Judge Kim Ji-sook in charge of the warrant conducted a pre-arrest interrogation (examination of the validity of the warrant) for Mr. Jeong, a man in his 30s who is suspected of murder and arson of a building in Hyeonju, from 10:30 am on the same day, and arrested him, saying, “There is a possibility of flight.” A warrant was issued.

On the 14th, Jeong is suspected of setting fire to a woman in her 70s who lived alone on the second floor of a three-story multi-family house in Sinwol-dong, Yangcheon-gu.

Appearing at 9:54 am on the same day, Mr. Jeong entered the court building in silence when asked, “Do you admit the charges?”, “Why did you start the fire?”, and “Aren’t you sorry for the victim?”

Later, at 11:25 a.m., after completing the warrant review, he said, “It happened as an accident, whether intentionally or unintentionally, and I’m sorry I couldn’t fix it quickly.”

When asked by reporters, “Why did you start the fire?”, Jung replied, “Because I’m so scared.” When asked what she would say to the victims and their families, she said, “I’m so sorry.”

Earlier, at 9:43 pm on the 14th, a fire broke out on the second floor of this house and was extinguished in 20 minutes, but Mr. A was found dead in the room.

The police requested an autopsy to the National Institute of Scientific Investigation (NFS) after finding traces of a murder on Mr. A and found an object presumed to be a weapon nearby.

Afterwards, based on closed circuit (CC) TV analysis, Mr. Jeong, who lives on the 3rd floor of the same building, was identified as a prime suspect and tracked down.

In a police investigation, it is said that Jeong revealed his motive for going to the night to the effect of “killing the victim and then setting it on fire while arguing over a water leak between floors.”

The Yangcheon Police Station in Seoul investigated Jung and applied for an arrest warrant the day before on charges such as murder.

◎Sympathy Press Newsis [email protected]

