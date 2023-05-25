Arrested responsible for motorcycle theft

In the investigations carried out by the Huila Police Department against structures dedicated to the theft of motorcycles, two people were captured in Pitalito, accused of falsifying license plates and other documents to sell them.

Pitalito-Huila. In the development of the judicial processes carried out by the Criminal Investigation Section against criminal structures dedicated to the theft of motorcycles, two people known as alias ‘Dora’, 42 years old and alias ‘Guaca’, 18, were captured in the last hours. which were required for the crimes of qualified and aggravated theft, conspiracy to commit a crime and illegal possession of firearms.

According to the investigation, these people were in charge of forging the license plates of the stolen motorcycles and other documents, in order to be sold again in neighboring municipalities and other departments.

It should be noted that alias ‘Guaca’ would be part of the criminal structure ‘Los Desplazadores’ dismantled in October of last year, which was dedicated to theft in all its forms in Pitalito and southern Huila. Likewise, his involvement with the band ‘Los Sureños’ that operated in the city of Neiva is being investigated. In addition, he presents notes in the SPOA system for the crimes of qualified theft, drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

At this time, their captures have already been legalized, pending the hearings to impute charges and the insurance measure. Said Major Esteban Tapia, commander in charge of the fifth Pitalito district.