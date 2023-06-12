Arrested the mother of a child who was locked in a dog cage

Vienna, June 12 (EFE) he fell into a coma and was taken to a hospital, local media reported today.

The woman, who was diagnosed with a mental disorder by a psychiatric expert, was arrested last November, according to what the Kurier newspaper said today, citing police sources, and is accused of attempted murder.

The detainee is being investigated for alleged crimes of torture, abandonment of a minor and deprivation of liberty in a period from the beginning of September 2022 to November 22 of that year.

He is accused of hitting the child with his fists, starving him and dousing him with cold water and leaving him in the house with the windows open in temperatures below zero degrees.

On that occasion the boy’s body temperature dropped to 26.8 degrees and the little boy fell into a coma and was taken to a hospital in a “state of serious risk of death.”

A social worker who found the child in that state on November 23 notified the emergency services, who transferred the child to a hospital, which was the one who processed the complaint against the mother.

According to Kurier, the mother repeatedly bound and gagged her son and locked him in a dog crate for hours.

The child’s state of health has improved since then and the woman remains in pretrial detention while the investigation progresses.

A psychiatric expert has indicated that the defendant could suffer from a “serious mental disorder.” EFE