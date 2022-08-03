I carry on the social activity in the years of the development of the “Gaggia Lante”. Busatta: “he was the example of generosity, a great man goes away”

BELLUNO. When Maurizio Fistarol closed the last folder, in the junta room of Palazzo Rosso, it had been dark for some time. “We never finished before 10pm,” recalls the former mayor of Belluno. Beside him in the first term, his deputy mayor, was Giambattista Arrigoni. Tireless worker, tied to the territory, always thinking about the weakest, the frail. Together, Fistarol and Arrigoni revolutionized the elderly care system: the Gaggia Lante retirement home was strengthened, with the construction of new pavilions, the day center was set up, the Doctor’s House was renovated in Castion.

“We always finished the junctions very late, and went for a drink. Not him, he went to the office, to work until midnight. Then he took his electric bike (he was one of the first to have it) and went home ». That’s how it was, Giambattista Arrigoni, whom everyone in the council called “Doctor Arrigoni”. At the second term of Fistarol, Arrigoni ran for councilor and was elected. “He has never missed a committee or majority meeting,” recalls the former mayor.

“We lived side by side my first experience as mayor. Between the first and the second round we had decided to present the junta. I went to see him, because I wanted a group of young councilors, but there was also a need for experience, for a person who represented the history and the best side of the city. He immediately made it clear that he needed time to devote to his volunteer activities, in the provinces and in Africa, and in the end he accepted ».

The delegation to social assistance becomes to social services, a difference that is subtle they are in appearance. It was a revolution. «Together we have also carried out the restructuring of the Volunteer House in via Del Piave. In those years we all worked very hard, we put dozens of ideas on the table, it was a continuous flurry of proposals. We were a group of enthusiastic young people, in which he fit in very well. We esteemed and respected each other ».

Giambattista Arrigoni had joined the city council in 1964, at the time of the mayor Annibale De Mas. He was a liberal, he was a councilor from 1964 to 1979 and from 1987 to 2000. His father, Enrico, was a councilor in the first elected assembly after the Second World War (1946) and remained there until 1964. “With him we could talk about everything “, remember Giancarlo Ingrosso, who shared with Arrigoni the adventure that led Fistarol to become mayor. “He had an enormous charisma, authority, everyone was silent when he started talking.”

“He was one of the few politicians of the first Fistarol junta”, recalls the then prime minister, Fifth Piol. “Competent, available: his presence was fundamental in that administration.”

Presenting his name in the future Fistrarol junta “was the decisive factor in winning the elections,” he analyzes Maurizio Busatta, a long past in the administration of the city. “A great one was missing.”

Arrigoni was president for years of the ISSA, the institution that took care of the retirement home in Belluno. He experienced the transformation into society (Ser.Sa), he made the handover to Erasmo Santesso. “As a provincial councilor he worked to set up the multi-zonal garrison of Cusighe for the disabled,” Busatta still remembers. «He was the example of generosity, beyond all limits. You could always talk to him because he always listened: he was available at any time. He will miss him, a great man really goes away ».