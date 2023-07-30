Home » Arrival of Chinese Vice Prime Minister in Pakistan: Two-day holiday in Islamabad
News

Arrival of Chinese Vice Prime Minister in Pakistan: Two-day holiday in Islamabad

by admin
Arrival of Chinese Vice Prime Minister in Pakistan: Two-day holiday in Islamabad

On the occasion of Chinese Vice Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan, public holiday was declared in Islamabad on Monday and Tuesday.
Web Desk: According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Chinese Vice Prime Minister He Lifeng will visit Pakistan at the invitation of the government of Pakistan.
According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, during the visit, the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the 10-year celebrations of CPEC.
According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Hei Lifeng will meet with the President and the Prime Minister.
On the other hand, a two-day holiday has also been decided on the occasion of the arrival of the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister in the federal capital, Islamabad, and the district administration has also sent a summary to the Ministry of Interior in this regard.
According to the sources, the district administration says that fool-proof security arrangements will be made in the federal capital, after the approval of the Ministry of Interior, the holiday notification will be issued.

See also  A US Russia expert fears that Ukraine will be divided if it is defeated

You may also like

Carlos Fernando Galán is officially a candidate for...

“I expect everyone to push their limits”

Microenterprises: How to maintain sales in the summer?...

Back to Valledupar

Detransitioner: More and more cases are known who...

Armando Martínez remains hospitalized after suffering a stroke

Missouri Man with Schizophrenia Faces Execution Despite Appeals...

Expectation for NASA report on extraterrestrial life

Europacific Metal Inc. Announces Increase in Control of...

During the heavy rain, the deer also took...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy