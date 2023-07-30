Arrival of Chinese Vice Prime Minister in Pakistan: Two-day holiday in Islamabad

On the occasion of Chinese Vice Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan, public holiday was declared in Islamabad on Monday and Tuesday.

Web Desk: According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Chinese Vice Prime Minister He Lifeng will visit Pakistan at the invitation of the government of Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, during the visit, the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister will participate in the 10-year celebrations of CPEC.

According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Hei Lifeng will meet with the President and the Prime Minister.

On the other hand, a two-day holiday has also been decided on the occasion of the arrival of the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister in the federal capital, Islamabad, and the district administration has also sent a summary to the Ministry of Interior in this regard.

According to the sources, the district administration says that fool-proof security arrangements will be made in the federal capital, after the approval of the Ministry of Interior, the holiday notification will be issued.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

