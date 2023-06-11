Home » Arrival of crude oil from Russia, first step towards low cost fuel: Shahbaz Sharif
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the arrival of the first batch of crude oil ordered from Russia today in Karachi has called it a very important step for Pakistan.

In his Twitter statement, he said that ‘Today I have fulfilled another promise to my nation. I am very happy to inform you that the first consignment of crude oil purchased from Russia at a discounted price has reached Karachi and the process of offloading it will start tomorrow.

“Today will be remembered as a landmark day in history, we have taken the first and most important step towards prosperity, economic growth, energy security and low cost fuel supply.”

The Prime Minister said in his tweet that ‘this is the first batch of crude oil coming from Russia to Pakistan and it is the beginning of a new chapter in relations between Russia and Pakistan.’

“On this occasion, I appreciate the efforts of all those who participated in the completion of this national initiative and played their role in turning the promise of importing crude oil from Russia into reality.”

It should be noted that the purchase of crude oil at discounted price is expected to support the Pakistan economy suffering from balance of payments crisis and shortage of foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan had booked an order of 75 thousand metric tons of crude oil from Russia at the end of April.

Russia has set an oil price ceiling of $60 per barrel.

However, Minister of State for Petroleum Mossadegh Malik told Independent Urdu that “according to the agreement, Russia and Pakistan are bound to keep the price of oil secret.”

