Home News Arrive as long as you have a salsa voice
News

Arrive as long as you have a salsa voice

by admin

5 countries and 9 voices compose and sing: Chile Córdova Galán, Peru Jhonatan Tito Venezuela Miguelito Zach, Dominican Rep. Jhonny P, Colombia Valentina Cabal, Daniela Rivera, Jeffer Amulet, Mick Brigan and Kike Torres.

9 months ago, the process of calling and selecting the 9 voices that took on the challenge of sharing their salsa feeling from different musical expressions began.

Previously, El Compadre Aguayo invited the young musician Kike Torres to direct the ambitious project.

February 11th

From the salsa museum

Launching live, it originates the Telepacífico signal, a Univalle TV production to which 25 media outlets and digital platforms from the United States, Spain, Panama and Colombia are linked.

Takeshima Studios in the production house, with our music producer Marcio Reyes. The 9 chosen voices undertook the task of jointly creating the musical theme that they called: Latino Soy and that reflects a young feeling of salsa from: Timba, classic salsa, cumbia, bachata, rap, la choke sauce and joropo.

4 specials

On January 28 and 29 and February 4 and 5, While I Have a Voice, Salsa will present the voices that make up the process in each broadcast, led by renowned presenters and cultural managers.

They are: Carlos Molina Director of our Casa Estudio El Museo de la Salsa, Alejandro Gálvez director of Radio el Sol RCN, Junior Arcos director and presenter of Salseros VIP and Óscar Jaime Cardozo Estrada Director of Planeta Salsa Casa Museo, they will be added on February 11 Sandry Q, La Salsera de Bogota.

The programs are produced by Univalle TV and are broadcast at 3:30 pm on Telepacífico and at 6 pm on Univalle TV and on Facebook and YouTube at 6 pm, originating the page of El Compadre Aguayo. The allied media are linked to these signals, replicating to the world the salsa feeling of a handful of emerging Latin American voices.

See also  Former Prime Minister Keating’s evaluation of Australia-China relations was accused by the guests of "Q&A" as "a big mistake"-ABC News

Comments

You may also like

Minister Ocampo summons Minminas to clarify figures on...

Stabilizing the economy and promoting development with strong...

The version of ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’ in...

Villavicencio registered 84 cases of dengue in the...

Walking to the Grassroots in the New Year,...

South American Sub-20: Colombia will define its classification...

Enrollment in public schools in Valledupar is still...

Passenger flow continues to grow during Spring Festival...

They investigate patrimonial detriment in transit

The consumer market continues to heat up during...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy