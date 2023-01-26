5 countries and 9 voices compose and sing: Chile Córdova Galán, Peru Jhonatan Tito Venezuela Miguelito Zach, Dominican Rep. Jhonny P, Colombia Valentina Cabal, Daniela Rivera, Jeffer Amulet, Mick Brigan and Kike Torres.

9 months ago, the process of calling and selecting the 9 voices that took on the challenge of sharing their salsa feeling from different musical expressions began.

Previously, El Compadre Aguayo invited the young musician Kike Torres to direct the ambitious project.

February 11th

From the salsa museum

Launching live, it originates the Telepacífico signal, a Univalle TV production to which 25 media outlets and digital platforms from the United States, Spain, Panama and Colombia are linked.

Takeshima Studios in the production house, with our music producer Marcio Reyes. The 9 chosen voices undertook the task of jointly creating the musical theme that they called: Latino Soy and that reflects a young feeling of salsa from: Timba, classic salsa, cumbia, bachata, rap, la choke sauce and joropo.

4 specials

On January 28 and 29 and February 4 and 5, While I Have a Voice, Salsa will present the voices that make up the process in each broadcast, led by renowned presenters and cultural managers.

They are: Carlos Molina Director of our Casa Estudio El Museo de la Salsa, Alejandro Gálvez director of Radio el Sol RCN, Junior Arcos director and presenter of Salseros VIP and Óscar Jaime Cardozo Estrada Director of Planeta Salsa Casa Museo, they will be added on February 11 Sandry Q, La Salsera de Bogota.

The programs are produced by Univalle TV and are broadcast at 3:30 pm on Telepacífico and at 6 pm on Univalle TV and on Facebook and YouTube at 6 pm, originating the page of El Compadre Aguayo. The allied media are linked to these signals, replicating to the world the salsa feeling of a handful of emerging Latin American voices.

