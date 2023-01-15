By Paula Moreno, Former Minister of Culture of Colombia. President of Visible Hands.

What was left for Chocó? The photos and the hours of waiting, but nothing concrete, neither peace nor equity.

For me, one of the most violent acts that exists is not showing up for an appointment or leaving people waiting for hours. Even more so when the expectation has been generated that something is going to change. However, in the end, promising that he will arrive early, that he will have time and that it is a priority, again, as everyone has done, he arrives late and with nothing.

That happened on January 4, when the President practically did not arrive (arrived late) to the scheduled event in Istmina. A local leader expressed his disappointment to me: once again they come to make speeches (anything), make symbolic gestures, spend money on logistics and, in the end, nothing. What was left for Chocó? The photos and the hours of waiting, but nothing concrete, neither peace nor equity.

A few days ago, the Muntú Bantú Museum-Memory Center in Quibdó announced that it was closing due to threats. Muntú Bantú refers to that sacred African region and to the Bantu, which means ‘human being that transcends’, who from ancestry defies the future. It is the only and most important Afro memory center in the country, built by a Quixote, Sergio Mosquera.

He is the most important historian of the Pacific, who saved, created it and has maintained it for a decade without significant support from the State or Cooperation.

Professor Mosquera has been convinced that Quibdó, the Chocó and the Pacific are a small Africa and that they deserved a space that would show the power of our transnational identity.

Muntú Bantú is three floors full of references, in which Sergio has reconstructed, together with his team, the history of that black Colombia and that African diaspora in the world that represents more than 1,500 million people. For me it is a ritual to visit Muntú Bantú. It is the only site that inspires me to talk about racial equity in Colombia. It is very serious that it closes due to threats. Worse yet, that no authority at the local or national level does anything.

Every week there are more extorted companies, leaders and initiatives that find no other way than to leave in the face of a crime that does not give up, but rather increases its level of pressure with firecrackers until it reaches murders. What peace are we going to have, what hunger are we going to fight, what equity are we going to build without these territorial cultural bets?

A similar situation is faced by the House of Memory in Tumaco due to lack of resources, and in many places in the Pacific. That is just one example of how necessary a visit was to analyze the challenges ahead of time, learn about a government agenda with investments, schedules, and start executing.

It is very important that we are in tune with and supportive of what is happening in the world, which anticipates a disconcerting 2023. In particular, my deep solidarity with President Lula, with that Brazil that has been my home for so many years and that is facing one of its most challenging historical moments.

However, I believe that we need a government that with the same vehemence appropriates the local, that goes from discourses or philosophical issues to systematic actions with a level of management that responds to the emergencies that the country is experiencing. Power is to promptly propose and implement measurable and visible solutions, much more so in a Pacífico and a Chocó that voted en masse and do not deserve that governments continue to arrive late and with nothing, even less when they promised to arrive early during the campaign.

Note. It is essential to anticipate the civic strikes that were announced after the rudeness.