Arroceros del Cesar and La Guajira support the union’s sit-in in Minagricultura

Organizations of rice growers in the interior of the country programmed a march to the headquarters of the Ministry of Agriculture, in Bogotá, for this Tuesday, June 27, so that the national government does not dismantle the incentive to store excess of this grain which usually remains in the second half of the year.

For this validity, the Ministry allocated $20,000 million for this incentive, but the manager of the National Federation of Rice Producers (Fedearroz), Rafael Hernández, states that these resources are insufficient.

“The only effective thing to achieve lower losses for rice producers every time there is an overharvest is to plan agriculture, generate a maximum limit for rice planting, where the entire rice sector agreed, where it should be planted, in where no”, expressed Minister Jhenifer Mójica.

The director of the Rice Committee of Cesar and La Guajira, Jairo Chima, assured that at the regional level they sent a letter to Mójica in which they expressed their concerns.

“The farmers of the north of Cesar and the south of La Guajira express our concern about ending the storage incentive a few days after the harvest. More than 100 farmers signed the letter”, Chima expressed.

The union leader added that they support the sit-in, which will be carried out peacefully: “At the regional level we are supporting what they are going to do at the central level at the door of the Ministry, but we have not yet made the decision to make our own marches.”

THE MINISTER WILL NOT BE IN BOGOTÁ

For his part, José Ramón Molina, member of the board of directors of Fedearroz at the national level, assured that although they support the protest, The minister will not be in those offices since the national government will have the department of La Guajira as its headquarters until next Saturday.

“We hope that the Government does not turn a deaf ear, what we need is a dialogue table with the minister, we must make structural reforms to marketing and everything that goes in favor of the union”, expressed the farmer, arguing that production has been affected by the high costs of fertilizers and agrochemicals.

“We understand that these affectations are generated throughout the rice-producing country, it is not a problem of the plains or the interior of the country, because we are the food security of Colombia”, pointed out the spokesperson for the organization that expects to harvest the harvest starting in July.

