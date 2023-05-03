Home » Arsenal Chelsea 3:1 – video review of the EPL match with Zinchenko and Mudryk – May 2
On Tuesday, May 2, within the framework of the 34th round of the English Premier League, a London derby took place between Arsenal, who lost the Premier League championship game to Manchester City, and Chelsea.

The Gunners had an indisputable advantage throughout the match at their native Emirates Stadium, turning it into three goals in the first half. After the break, Mikel Arteta’s wards continued to attack, created chances, but missed an illogical goal in their goal. However, this did not prevent the hosts from leading the match to a confident victory – 3:1 (Edehor, 18, 31, Gabriel Jesus, 34 – Madueke, 65).

This match was interesting for Ukrainian fans and, in particular, because of the face-to-face confrontation between the players of the Ukrainian national team. Oleksandr Zinchenko entered the field in the starting lineup of “Arsenal” and played 73 minutes, after which he was replaced, and Mykhailo Mudryk, on the contrary, appeared on the field from the bench in the 71st minute. Both of our compatriots did not distinguish themselves with productive actions in the match.

Let’s add that thanks to this victory, Arsenal with 78 points returned to the first place in the EPL standings – however, they can be moved again tomorrow by Manchester City, which has 76 points and two more matches in reserve (on May 3, Josep’s wards Guardiola will play at home against West Ham).

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that the former clubs of Voronin and Rebrov staged a wild “shootout” in the Premier League with seven goals.

