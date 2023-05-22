ARSENAL OF HOMEMADE WEAPONS AND SEVERAL CELLPHONES SEIZED « CDE News

AMBUSH (Special envoy) In a forceful action carried out this morning, the Emboscada Regional Penitentiary (Antigua) became the scene of a meticulous search that resulted in the seizure of numerous prohibited objects. Under the direct instructions of Justice Minister Daniel Benítez Romero, the operation was carried out by the Penitentiary Agents Reaction Group (GRAP) with total efficiency and without incident reports.

From the early hours of the day, a highly trained GRAP team entered the penitentiary facilities with the aim of carrying out an exhaustive review in search of illegal elements. The search yielded surprising results, since it was possible to confiscate a notable amount of prohibited objects that endangered security and order in the prison.

Among the items seized were various homemade bladed weapons and a considerable amount of mobile phone equipment along with their accessories (46). These findings confirm the need for stricter measures to prevent the introduction of prohibited objects into the cells, which is why Minister Benítez has ordered controls to be tightened and internal investigations to be carried out in order to identify the existence of disloyal officials.

It is important to highlight that the operation was carried out without incident, which is a remarkable achievement for the GRAP. The search represents a significant step in the fight against crime and the promotion of a safe and controlled prison environment.

The Minister of Justice, Daniel Benítez Romero, has expressed his satisfaction with the results obtained and has reaffirmed his commitment to continue implementing actions to guarantee the security of penitentiary institutions.

