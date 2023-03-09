Premier League leaders Arsenal did enough to secure a 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 on Thursday, after a thrilling match.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta made six changes to the team that snatched a 3-2 victory in the last moments against Bournemouth, giving striker Reiss Nelson the opportunity to start from the start, for the first time since last November, in addition to the opportunity to debut for defender Jacob Kievor.

The guests dominated the early stages of the match and took the lead in the 22nd minute through a header from William Saliba from close range after a corner kick, but Sporting equalized the score after about 12 minutes when the unmarked defender Goncalo Inacio scored from a header after a corner kick.

Inacio’s goal sent Sporting fans excited and their team took the lead in the 55th minute when Paulinho had the ball rebounded to him after Pedro Goncalves’ close-range shot was parried by goalkeeper Matt Turner after fine work from former Tottenham Hotspur academy player Marcus Edwards.

Arsenal struggled to equalise, which they did after a mistake from Hidemasa Morita, whose attempt to clear a Granit Xhaka cross ended up in his own net.

Roma, led by coach Jose Mourinho, beat Spanish Real Sociedad 2-0 thanks to an early goal from a counterattack from Stephan El Shaarawy and a header before the end from Marash Kumbola. Sociedad’s Mikel Merino had earlier missed a golden opportunity to equalise.

And in Germany, Belgium’s Royal Union almost stunned Union Berlin, who are third in the Bundesliga and had to fight for a 3-3 draw after falling three times in the lead.

Victor Boniface opened the scoring for the visitors in the 28th minute and Josip Juranovic equalized just before half-time.

Jorbi Vertsen put Royal Union ahead again in the 58th minute, and Robin Knoche equalized 11 minutes later after the ball rebounded to him after he had executed a penalty kick poorly.

Boniface scored again three minutes later, but Sven Michel took advantage of a stray ball inside the penalty area to snatch the equalizer for Union Berlin.

Also in Germany, Bayer Leverkusen defeated Hungarian Ferencváros 2-0, thanks to goals from Karim Demirbay and Edmund Tapsoba.