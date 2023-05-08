Home » Arsenal won and escort City
by admin
Soccer | English League

On date 35 of the English Premier League, yesterday Arsenal defeated Newcastle 0-2 as a visitor, with scores from Odegaard and an own goal from Schar. In this way, the Gunners continue to fight until the end in the fight for the title, escorting Manchester City with 81 points, leader with 82.

The blues still have a game pending, so, if they win it, they would be left with a foot and a half in the Olympic round, at the close of the English championship that, as always, offers plenty of emotions.

