The Feltre environment of the oval ball in mourning for the death of Loreta De Zorzi, who was part of the great family of Rugby Feltre, with whom his son Giacomo Conz plays. She left with a disease she had been dealing with for years.

The company wanted to convey the closeness to Loreta’s family through official social channels, expressing condolences to his son Giacomo, to his daughter Annalisa, to her husband Savino Conz also a long-time player of Rugby Feltre and always present in the stands, and to the granddaughters Giada and Martina. “A big hug and heartfelt condolences go to them,” writes the company.

Sixty years old, Loreta worked in the laundry of the Arsiè retirement home and when the news of her disappearance broke out, it struck everyone even in the town where she had lived for so many and was well known. The whole family over the years has made itself well liked by the Arsedese community and even the mayor Luca Strappazzon, on behalf of the administration, expresses the closeness