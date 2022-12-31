Home News Arsiè, falls off his motorbike and injures his hand
News

Arsiè, falls off his motorbike and injures his hand

by admin
Arsiè, falls off his motorbike and injures his hand

He crashes and is injured. Accident without serious consequences in the afternoon of today 31 December, in Agana, in the municipal territory of Arsiè. At around 5.45 pm a group of three very young motorcyclists was passing by the old Giaroni bridge, when the last in line lost control of the motorbike, perhaps due to the presence of gravel on the asphalt and ended up on the ground, injuring a but no. On site, the Suem 118 ambulance, the carabinieri patrol and the firefighters. Nothing serious, also taking into account the fact that the speed was moderate.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the Epidemic Situation of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia in Jiangxi Province from 0-24:00 on May 3, 2022

You may also like

The car crashes into the stream after a...

How to protect vulnerable groups as the Spring...

Pope: may the world be more human, kindness...

He falls from the tree and flies to...

Beijing Disease Control Reminder: The two festivals are...

Francis: “Grateful to Benedict XVI for his testimony...

Zhang Wenhong: The infection rate in major Chinese...

End of year concert at the Verdi dedicated...

The outbreak of the epidemic in China caused...

Court of Auditors, archiving for the Pais Becher...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy