The biggest regrets are the Aersiè. Because despite a Fregona who was physically quicker and more savvy, at least three times in the final match the hosts went one step away from taking on the championship recovery against the Treviso team. In any case, the point is not bad at all, even if the Arsedesi had gone ahead with Tollardo’s goal, making themselves reach after a dozen minutes of the second half on a penalty.

Yesterday at the “De Nale” the last two in the standings faced each other and arm in arm they reach 5 points and hook up the Cisonese. It will not be easy for both of them to get out of a danger zone that this year will involve six teams, but in the case of Arsiè the team is undoubtedly alive and with interesting playing principles. Rather, it lacks a striker there up front.

As for the match report, immediately Fregona – without the injured Uberti from Belluno – tries to place the game on the level of competition. Sometimes there is some protest too much, other times good game plots do not find outlets in the offensive area also because the defense is careful enough. The Aersiè tries to close every space, then relying on some restarts. They would do well in more than one circumstance, because in fact Ismaili manages to go almost immediately to the starting shot and then at 35’ec with the advantage.

Quick game change from left to right, ball inside where he cuts Tollardo who diagonally sends the ball to the back of the goal. Previously, Fregona had asked for a not so clear penalty on Calligaro’s exit to anticipate Nicolò Lavina and the home keeper himself had gone to deflect an insidious free-kick for a corner. Shortly before the break, however, a cue from Tollardo and a too weak shot by Spinelli. Here, Aarsiè regrets a little when thinking about returning to the field after the break because in this phase the ball is always out of control.

Cella catches the low crossbar, with the ball hitting the line and comes back out amidst some complaints about a possible non-goal goal, however complicated to see considering the speed of execution.

Then Brandalise touches with her hand in the box (56 ‘) and Pianca makes no mistake from the spot. Pauletti makes corrections, inserting in sequence Deon, Caforio and Diallo. The finish is all from the Feltrina brand. Shyyka baskets a delicious chance after having skipped the goalkeeper, Deon with a small boat from the outside takes the upper part of the crossbar and at the last moment the Fregona goalkeeper does not hold back a header from Zanchet; the exhausted Shyyka instead of taking advantage of so much grace, kicks weakly into the arms of the goalkeeper.

ARSIÈ:Calligaro 6.5, Da Rugna 6.5, Zanchet 7, Brandalise 6, Giuseppe Faoro 6.5, Tollardo 6.5 (54 ‘Deon 6.5), Nicola Faoro 6, Spinelli 6 (93’ Ceesay sv), Shyyka 5.5, Ismaili 5.5 (77 ‘Diallo 6), Bettega 5.5 (62’ Caforio). Available: Zuccolotto, Ferrazzi, Fotia, Costa, Montibeller. Coach Roberto Pauletti.

MOP: De Martin, Sebastiano Lavina (46 ‘Bozzolo), Budoski, Zampieri, Cham (46’ Buzzati), Galeja, Cella, Menegaldo, Pianca, Bessega, Nicolò Lavina (87 ‘Da Ros). Available: Armellin, Cerminara, Faldon, Cimetta, Marinello, De Zotti. Coach Marco Della Libera.

Referee: Colognese di Portogruaro.

Goals: 35 ‘Tollardo; 57 & # 39; Pianca on penalty.

Note: yellow cards from Rugna, Nicola Faoro (A), Budoski, Zampieri (F).