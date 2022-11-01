The municipal forest between Cima Campo and Celado is ready for a new life after the devastation of Vaia. The sixty thousand euros that come from the Rural Development Plan will be invested largely in the planting of beech, in place of the spruce which has proved more vulnerable to climate attacks, and partly in the reclamation of the slope involved which will be left to pasture.

“We availed ourselves of the advice of forestry doctor Andrich who guided the Municipality to make the most appropriate choice,” says Mayor Luca Strappazzon. «On our side, we are fortunate not to have to invest the contribution paid in the emergency removal of lying wood because the bark beetle has not spread in a devastating way, saving the plants in health. So we were able to make the choice of new plantings that can be planted perhaps as early as next spring ».

The definitive partial regeneration project of the forest compromised by the Vaia calamity, concerns the Celado Col di Gnela ridge with the technique of collective hardwood plants, as expressed in the determination of the municipal offices.

Cesare Lasen, a member of the Academy of Forest Sciences, makes a premise on the importance of both the “advancing forest” and “grassland areas that were once regularly mowed”. «The alternation of wooded areas and grasslands can be a useful component for the landscape. And I agree that instead of planting spruce which is more fragile, the mixed forest turns out to be more resilient. But all this does not disregard, as I imagine it was done in the specific case, a whole series of requirements ranging from altitude to the characteristics of the soil and climatic conditions. So the choice not to plant everywhere seems to me the most correct. Because nature takes care of reforestation. Where there is a forest vocation, the forest is reformed anyway. And as in many other places, the western Feltre area demonstrates this well, where the forest has been cut a lot, in the past, for both family and industrial needs ».

The diffusivity of the bark beetle turned out to have less impact in the Arsedese than in other neighboring territories. But even in this case, leave as much free rein to nature as possible. Academician Lasen does not hide the fact that the parasite does damage. But he also says, “the bark beetle is a natural process, like other parasites that can also populate home gardens. The antagonistic competitors have an important role, more effective and certainly less harmful than the chemicals that we tend to use ».