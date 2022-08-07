TO THE PORT. Arson attack on Thursday night in Limana. Around 2 o’clock someone intentionally placed a Molotov cocktail or something similar on the balcony of an apartment in Via Mandron. A small burst and then a flare, which attracted the attention of a neighbor, ready to call 115 of the fire brigade.

The attacker struck with the favor of the dark, since in that area of ​​Villa di Limana all the street lamps are turned off after a certain hour and he took it out on a woman who lives in an Ater accommodation together with a son. Investigations are underway and the motive for such a serious gesture is not yet clear. The resident was heard by the investigators and with her the man who noticed what had just happened. It could have been a massacre: next to the cabinet, in fact, there was a gas cylinder that for a matter of centimeters was not involved in the explosion. The damage is limited to the burn mark, but it could have been much worse.

The investigations continue to give a face to the guilty of an intimidating gesture that does not yet have an explanation.