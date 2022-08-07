A Molotov cocktail was left on the terrace of an apartment in via Mandron
TO THE PORT. Arson attack on Thursday night in Limana. Around 2 o’clock someone intentionally placed a Molotov cocktail or something similar on the balcony of an apartment in Via Mandron. A small burst and then a flare, which attracted the attention of a neighbor, ready to call 115 of the fire brigade.
The attacker struck with the favor of the dark, since in that area of Villa di Limana all the street lamps are turned off after a certain hour and he took it out on a woman who lives in an Ater accommodation together with a son. Investigations are underway and the motive for such a serious gesture is not yet clear. The resident was heard by the investigators and with her the man who noticed what had just happened. It could have been a massacre: next to the cabinet, in fact, there was a gas cylinder that for a matter of centimeters was not involved in the explosion. The damage is limited to the burn mark, but it could have been much worse.
The investigations continue to give a face to the guilty of an intimidating gesture that does not yet have an explanation.