POLCENIGO. Hunt for the arsonist who set fire to the woods in Santissima and Mezzomonte. The malicious hypothesis at the origin of the fires in Polcenigo takes shape. Not only for the many triggers, otherwise inexplicable, but also for the previous ones.

Meanwhile, on the morning of Friday 5 August, the mayor of Polcenigo Mario Della Toffola carried out a reconnaissance, the day after the reclamation, finding “some fumaroles in the stumps”.

He immediately called in the municipal civil protection volunteers, who put out the outbreaks. «This winter – reveals the mayor – episodes have already occurred. In a completely fortuitous way, two civil protection volunteers who came down from Mezzomonte crossed a car and immediately afterwards realized that some brush was burning near the cemetery, managing to turn it off immediately. Also in that case the trigger was wanted ».

It will be up to the forester and the carabinieri of the Polcenigo station to shed light on the incident. «It is hoped – observes Della Toffola – that there are clues to be investigated. Now everything is in the hands of the police who have started the investigation. Although I am not an investigating authority, I am convinced that this is a malicious act. In Mezzomonte, for example, two fires started, to the right and left of the bend, separated by twelve meters of road. It is impossible that the fire developed in one place. In Santissima he left perhaps a few minutes later, but the fire was more quickly circumscribed. The belief is that there is an arsonist at work ».

On the road that leads from Coltura to Mezzomonte, about 7 kilometers long, and in Santissima, there are no cameras.

There remains the hope of a casual witness: anyone with useful information can share it with the carabinieri.

The mayor thanked the firefighters, the forestry personnel, the helicopter personnel and the civil protection volunteers who arrived in reinforcement to those of Polcenigo from the neighboring municipalities (Aviano, Caneva, Budoia, Fontanafredda) for the timely and decisive intervention.

The municipal administration is planning the installation of cameras and license plate readers along the access roads to the town (we are at the final project, Della Toffola’s hope is that they will be operational by the end of the year or the beginning of 2023).

The first 4 readers will be located along two former provincial roads 29 and 10, blocking the accesses from Caneva, Budoia and Fontanafredda.