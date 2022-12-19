Home News Arson in the Cpr of Brindisi, a migrant dies. The fire set in protest
News

Arson in the Cpr of Brindisi, a migrant dies. The fire set in protest

One person died and another was injured in a fire started by a guest in the Restinco-Brindisi Repatriation Center. The police confirm this.

According to reports, a guest of the structure would have started the fire and another migrant died of smoke intoxication while sleeping. The fire was allegedly started by a man originally from Gambia as a form of protest. The victim would be from Morocco and would be just under 40 years old. The flames would have started from a mattress and would have spread.

The fire gave off a lot of smoke which intoxicated the migrant who died. The injured person was treated in hospital and was discharged.

