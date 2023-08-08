Arson suspected: carport in Schwerin burns again > – News

Status: 08/08/2023 7:30 p.m

In Schwerin, for the second time in 24 hours, there was a fire in a carport with several tenants’ cars. The police suspect arson and are investigating connections.

In the southeast of Schwerin, a carport row system including cars went up in flames again. A total of seven cars were damaged in the Großer Dreesch district early Tuesday morning. Three vehicles burned out completely, according to a police spokesman. The damage is estimated at around 100,000 euros. The police are now investigating on suspicion of arson.

Connection with other fires is being examined

Only a few meters away in a neighboring district, a similar carport system had also burned on Monday morning. Nine cars were destroyed or damaged. Here, too, the damage was estimated at 100,000 euros. In both cases, firefighters extinguished the fires.

The investigators are now not only examining these fires. Incidents dating back a few months are also investigated. A police spokesman told NDR MV that there were about a dozen unsolved cases – including basement fires in apartment buildings, garbage can fires and four arson attacks in the vacant building of the former party school in Schwerin. The police are asking possible witnesses for information.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined

Nobody got hurt. Tenants from apartment buildings park their cars in such carport row systems. An expert should also examine the new fire site more closely in order to clearly clarify the cause of the fire.

