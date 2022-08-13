Home News Arsonist caught by the drone. The governor of Calabria, Occhiuto: “Let’s not joke with fire”
Arsonist caught by the drone. The governor of Calabria, Occhiuto: "Let's not joke with fire"

Arsonist caught by the drone. The governor of Calabria, Occhiuto: “Let’s not joke with fire”

“Even today we have identified a person, during a fire – hidden in the underbrush – holding a petrol can. We have videos, photos and enough material that will be used by the competent authorities to establish the truth. I remind everyone that for the environmental crimes, penalties are foreseen up to arrest. Attention. We are not joking with fire “. So writes on social media the president of the Calabria Region, Roberto Occhiuto, to relaunch the awareness campaign against arson. Occhiuto shows two photos: in one case we see a man in the countryside of Cutro, in the Crotone area, holding a petrol can, in the other the area shot from above where a fire has developed. Occhiuto asks “to share this message as much as possible, because everyone must know that from this year in Calabria we will be able to find those who set fires and destroy our region”

