Arsonist Sets Fire to 100-Year-Old Masonic Temple in Downtown El Paso

Arsonist Sets Fire to Historic El Paso Masonic Temple

EL PASO— A devastating fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning, as an arsonist wielding two gasoline cans targeted the El Paso Scottish Rite Masonic Temple. The 100-year-old classical building, located in downtown El Paso, sustained significant damage to its furniture, walls, and floors.

The El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident. Estimated damages caused by the fire are currently being compiled, and no arrests have been made thus far, according to a spokesperson from the El Paso Fire Department (EPFD).

The El Paso Scottish Rite Masonic Temple took to their Facebook page to recount the events leading up to the fire. At approximately 12:33 a.m., an arsonist gained entry through a side door on Missouri Street, carrying the fuel that they would later ignite.

Known for its impressive sculptures of sphinxes guarding its entrance, the Scottish Rite Temple has been a gathering place for Freemasons since its construction in the early 1920s. The temple holds deep historical importance in downtown El Paso, making it one of the oldest buildings in the area.

Reportedly, the suspected arsonist proceeded to the lobby where they doused furniture and the floor with gasoline before setting the blaze. The perpetrator then made their escape through another side door.

Fortunately, the building’s fire alarm functioned as intended, and the Fire Department promptly responded to the incident. By 5 a.m., the El Paso Fire Department confirmed that the fire had been extinguished without any reported injuries. Firefighters discovered several rooms ablaze, particularly on the lower level.

A total of 10 fire units and 27 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, and fire marshal investigators were called in to aid in the examination of the aftermath. The Office of the Fire Marshal is diligently pursuing the identification and apprehension of the individual responsible for the arson attack.

Although the Scottish Rite organization assures the public that the building will be restored, the extent of the damage remains undetermined. The temple’s utilities will remain disconnected until the forensic team completes its investigation.

The El Paso Scottish Rite Masonic Temple has appealed to the community for any information related to the fire. Anyone with leads in the case is encouraged to contact the Office of the Fire Marshal at 915-212-5699.

As the investigation continues, the El Paso community stands united in its support for the restoration of this historic landmark, which has been a cherished local institution since its inception.

