Home News Art Creation in Severe Cold- Homepage Slideshow- China Gongwang
News

Art Creation in Severe Cold- Homepage Slideshow- China Gongwang

by admin
Art Creation in Severe Cold- Homepage Slideshow- China Gongwang

Original Title: Artistic Creation in the Severe Cold

On December 30, in Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province, ice sculptors participating in the 17th National College Student Ice Sculpture Art Design Competition created art in the severe cold.

On December 30, contestants were creating ice sculptures in Zhaolin Park, Harbin.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Song

On December 30, contestants were creating ice sculptures in Zhaolin Park, Harbin.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Song

On December 30, contestants were creating ice sculptures in Zhaolin Park, Harbin.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Song

On December 30, contestants were creating ice sculptures in Zhaolin Park, Harbin.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Song

On December 30, contestants were creating ice sculptures in Zhaolin Park, Harbin.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Song

On December 30, contestants were creating ice sculptures in Zhaolin Park, Harbin.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Song

See also  Screenwriters analyze the success code of the main theme drama Wang Xiaoping: screenwriters must have fresh characters in their hearts_Creation_Song Fangjin_TV series

You may also like

What year will 2023 be: the uncertainties, the...

Be the first person responsible for your own...

Rob Brezsny Cancer Horoscope December 29, 2022 /...

Covid, in the country that is trembling for...

Ice and snow activities in more than 20...

Competition cribs Fvg, the photos of the readers

More than 60 business districts and more than...

Rob Brezsny Leo Horoscope December 29, 2022/January 3,...

The third new crown oral drug was approved...

3.1 magnitude earthquake off Pesaro

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy