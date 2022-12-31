Original Title: Artistic Creation in the Severe Cold

On December 30, in Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province, ice sculptors participating in the 17th National College Student Ice Sculpture Art Design Competition created art in the severe cold.

On December 30, contestants were creating ice sculptures in Zhaolin Park, Harbin.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Song

