The Costume Museum of the University of America was born 45 years ago and, since then, it has shown the history of Colombia and its customs through its exhibitions and talks about Colombian clothing in ancient times.

The museum has become a living place open to dialogue, while carrying out work to rescue, preserve, value and disseminate the Material and Intangible Heritage of the different communities that inhabit the Colombian territory.

“Did you know that the needle is an element used for more than 40 thousand years?” Questions like this you can find in the museum. Paleolithic communities made needles with reindeer bone, tusk and mammoth ivory. In another era, such as pre-Columbian times, the indigenous communities of America chose to use materials such as bones, cactus spines, and gold.

María del Pilar Muñoz, director of the Heritage Unit of the University of America, is one of the pioneering women in this area, who stands out for her work in favor of strengthening Colombian roots and multiple contributions to national history.

“Through the Mujeres Pioneras program we record the footprint of all those protagonists who build history in Colombia. The invitation is for them to get to know him”, highlighted Muñoz.

The museum is located in the historic center of Bogotá, in the La Candelaria neighborhood, very close to the Plaza de Bolívar. It was founded and opened to the public in 1975 by Edith Jiménez de Muñoz, an anthropologist from the first promotion of this discipline in the country. Its headquarters is the House of the Rights of Man, a 17th century building of historical and patrimonial interest, where Don Antonio Nariño translated and published the Rights of Man and the Citizen.

According to museum spokespersons, the history of Colombia is presented in its rooms through the costume, with a tour of the pre-Hispanic communities, the European costume that arrived with the Spanish, the miscegenation costume, and the costume of the living indigenous communities. as well as the work and textile traditions.

The issue of contemporary clothing and the history of fashion in Colombia is addressed from various perspectives of designers, artists, historians, researchers, among others, through temporary exhibitions, fashion shows, and accessory exhibitions. Through traveling exhibitions, it is projected to other audiences in the city, the country and abroad, with a small-format sample of the pieces from the collection.

His work has been directed fundamentally to the recognition of diversity in Colombia, to the inclusion of the different actors of the country in its history, to the appreciation of popular and traditional expressions.to the recovery and preservation of their memory and their beliefs, with the purpose of delivering this heritage to all the inhabitants of the city, the country and abroad.

prehispanic costume

In this room you will find archaeological and historical testimonies of the clothing used by the communities that inhabited Colombian territory before the arrival of Europeans on the continent.

For pre-Hispanic societies, the costume and the various forms of body ornamentation, in addition to being protection strategies against the weatherwere means of ethnic identification, symbolic communication and expression of status, sex and age.

textile work

In the “Hands that do not rest” room, the work of weaving by women during the Colonial era is recognized. Upon their arrival, the Spaniards, in addition to a language, a religion and a culture of life, brought to America a new way of dressing, in the style of European countries, together with a series of knowledge that was taught mainly to women. native women, in tasks typical of domestic life and trades such as sewing and embroidery.

traditions

Since time immemorial, human beings have met their needs by weaving. Examples of this are blankets and ruanas to protect yourself from the weather, backpacks and baskets to store and transport, hammocks to rest and the construction of houses to take shelter. The textile traditions room allows us to understand the technology behind many of the textiles we know. In this room, the finished pieces are set aside and the looms, spindles and ruffles that tell the story behind the garments are given prominence, allowing us to understand their manufacturing process, from spinning, dyeing, weaving, etc. .

contemporary fashion collection

Contemporary clothing practically begins in France and it is there where the concept of “fashion” was born, from the French Revolution, with Coco Chanel being the designer who generated the great change of era from 1800 to the present.

Starting in 2021, the Costume Museum begins to expand its collection with contemporary garments, such as those acquired in the “Contracostura” Call, made by 21 young Colombian designers.

This exhibition exists as a reflection and portrait of the voice of new generations around the context of inhabiting the present, a world that exists between different tensions and global problems of care and environmental and social sustainability, inviting reflection, the construction of memory and the dialogue that visualizes other ways of inhabiting and thinking about the present reality, through objects, fashion products and commissioned pieces.

Currently, the museum offers educational visits, workshops, temporary exhibitions, talks, manual demonstrations and guided tours.