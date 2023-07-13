Art has served to keep historical memory, political manifestos or human rights issues: Fátima Ortiz

This Wednesday in the Plataforma program, the lawyer Fátima Ortiz spoke about the story “Barbers on Strike”, which is about a young man who lives in a neighborhood besieged by the military, at the same time that he denounces the emergency regime in the country.

“The story > was censored by the embassy of El Salvador in Guatemala; by the writer Michelle Recinos, was programmed in the different activities that the fair had in said country” made it known.

In the story, the writer Michelle Recinos relates that everything is due to the theme of the book “Liver Substance”, and that it is a complaint about the emergency regime, and makes allusions to what is lived in El Salvador, to through the story of a young man who is besieged by soldiers and threatened by them.

“Literature is a way of writing free of expression to seek allusions to reality such as the emergency regime which has more than 70 thousand people captured in El Salvador… Art has served to keep historical memory, political manifestos or themes of human rights”Ortiz said.

