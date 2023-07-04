Art + Reading: Exploring the Beauty of Traditional Chinese Art Through Music Performances

Title: National Library of China Launches “Colorful National Map · 2023 Summer Children’s Performance Season” to Promote Traditional Chinese Art

Yesterday, the National Library of China inaugurated the “Colorful National Map · 2023 Summer Children’s Performance Season,” aimed at providing various artistic and cultural activities for children during the summer vacation. This initiative is set to build a bridge for children to enter the realm of art.

The opening performance titled “Cool Summer Ethnic Style” by the Chinese National Orchestra showcased traditional folk music. Throughout the summer vacation, a series of folk music performances will be presented at the National Library Art Center, including the “National Trends Classical Poetry Original Music” Symphony and Chorus Guidance Concert, the “Classic Chinese Music Lecture and Analysis Concert,” and the “Singing Qin and Chinese Music—Guzheng Ensemble Works Concert.” These performances aim to introduce children to the charm of traditional Chinese music and the beauty of traditional Chinese art.

Spanning nearly two months, the performance season will feature a total of 23 captivating shows for children. Covering a wide range of artistic genres such as folk music, symphony, chamber music, children’s chorus, children’s drama, percussion, and magic, these events have been divided into “fairy tales.” More than 100 artists and over 1,000 performers will participate in this season, providing young audiences with diverse and enriching artistic experiences. Among the highlights of the performance season are the national premieres of “If Musical Instruments Can Talk” and “Hello, Xu Xiake!” Original Animation Parent-child Music Story Session.

This summer, the National Library of China‘s “Colorful National Map · 2023 Summer Children’s Performance Season” will immerse children in the world of traditional Chinese art. Through the various artistic and cultural activities offered, children will have the opportunity to appreciate the richness and allure of Chinese music and heritage.