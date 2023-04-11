Botticelli and Florence. The birth of beautya film conceived and written by Francesca Lo Priore, directed by Marco Pianigiani and narrated by Jasmine Trinca, produced by Sky with Ballandi and Nexo Digital

Photographing to inhabit time. In these words we could condense all the poetics of Nino Migliori, alchemist of the image and tireless experimenter who pushed the expressive possibilities of the photographic language ever further and deeper. Poised between realism and conceptual research, his calm and mysterious shots express our being in time. Rai 5 dedicates an important appointment to the great Italian photographer: Wednesday 12 April at 21.15 Art Night presents, a documentary by Elisabetta Sgarbi produced by Betty Wrong with original music by Mirco Mariani. Previewed at the Rome Film Fest, the film was awarded a Silver Ribbon 2023. “It’s the story of a film of mine and not mine”, said the author: “It’s a film about Nino Migliori who, immediately, it gets out of hand, and becomes a film by Nino Migliori. I am happy to have summarized the life’s work of one of the most important photographers of the twentieth century and of this first quarter of the new millennium in 42 minutes, like de Maistre’s 42 days in I travel around my room”.

Other documentaries await us during the week in the program hosted by Neri Marcoré: Wednesday at 19.15 it will be broadcast Keith Haring Street Art Boywhile Friday 14 at the same time will be the turn of David Alfaro Siqueirosdedicated to the famous Mexican muralist.

Furthermore, Thursday 13 at 18.55, it returns to Rai 5 MillenniArts. The art of the futurea journey into the creativity of three successful millennials, the street artist Jorit, the sculptor Jago and the performer Virginia.

Also on Thursday, at 18.35 on Rai Storia the series Italy. Journey into beauty leads us to Poorto discover the ruins of the ancient Greek city, today a World Heritage Site.

On Sky Arte Botticelli, the wonders of Italy and the masters of photography

From Salvador Dalì to Andy Warhol, from David LaChapelle to Jeff Koons and Lady Gaga, no one remains indifferent to the charm of Sandro Botticelli. Works like the Primavera and the Birth of Venus they seem to embody the very essence of art and the mystery of timeless beauty, which has given shape to the western collective imagination. It is hard to believe that the fame of the Florentine master is actually very recent: esteemed and protected by Lorenzo the Magnificent, after the death of the patron he underwent a slow decline, to be completely forgotten in the following centuries and only rediscovered in the 19th century. We’ll find out on Tuesday 11 April on Sky Arte at 2.30 pm (repeat on Wednesday 12 at 6 pm) in the docufilm Botticelli and Florence. The birth of beauty (2022), conceived and written by Francesca Priori and directed by Marco Pianigiani, with the narrative voice of Jasmine Trinca.

The Sky Arte week continues with a long journey among the treasures of the Belpaese. The appointment is for Wednesday afternoon from 13.10, with departure from the Capital. With the voice of Filippo Timi, two episodes of the series Seven wonders will accompany the viewers in the discovery of Underground Rome e Sant’Angelo castelto then fly to Genoa with the actor Alessandro Sperduti among the places that enchanted the travelers of the past, in the series Grand Tour – Trip to Italy (14.25). Starting at 3 pm, the baton passes to Dario Vergassola in the programme You are in a wonderful countrywhich leads us to the discovery of the Italy of records: in this week’s episodes we will respectively admire the oldest hanging garden on the peninsula and the oldest oil painting in the world.

On the evening of Thursday 13 April, photography is the absolute protagonist. We start at 21.15 with the documentary film Letizia Battaglia. Shooting the Mafia by director Kim Longinotto, to go on with Steve McCurry. The search for color (22.55) e Infinite. The universe of Luigi Ghirri, 80 years after the birth of an Italian master of photography (00.35). The documentary closes the marathon Abbas by Abbas – Photographer without borders (1.55). Died in 2018, the great reporter Abbās ʿAṭṭār worked for the best known international news agencies, carving out a primary role in the panorama of contemporary photography. In addition to being a witness of our time, Abbas has interpreted its peculiarities with a gaze not contaminated by prejudices, but curious and open to the new.

On Friday 14 we move to the San Domenico Museum in Forlì to visit a recently inaugurated major exhibition on TV. With 300 unmissable works, The art of fashion – The age of dreams and revolutions celebrates the intriguing link between fashion and painting: on stage an unprecedented dialogue between artists such as Tintoretto, Hayez, Boldini, Matisse, Balla, Mondrian, De Chirico, and famous stylists from Mariano Fortuny to Paul Poiret, from Coco Chanel to Giorgio Armani ( 21.15).