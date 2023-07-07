Article Title: “Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rains and High Temperatures Across Various Regions of China”

China Experiences Heavy Rains and Persistent High Temperatures in Various Regions

China has recently been hit by moderate to heavy rains in several regions, including Jianghuai, eastern and southern Jianghan, northern Jiangnan, Chongqing, central and northern Guizhou, and southeastern Tibet. Some areas even experienced heavy rainfall. At the same time, North China and Huanghuai have been facing persistently high temperatures. Central and eastern North China, central and northern Huanghuai, Jiangnan, South China, and the southern Xinjiang Basin are expected to see temperatures above 35°C during the day.

Yesterday, heavy to heavy rains were reported in parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, and Jilin. Qiqihar, in particular, experienced heavy rainfall of 100-155 mm. Additionally, several regions, including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, and more, experienced high temperature weather above 35°C. Southern Beijing and southern Hebei even reached temperatures of 40-42.2°C, breaking the July extreme temperature record in Xingtai, Hebei, and Yantai, Shandong.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued warnings for strong convective weather due to heavy rainfall in areas such as Jianghuai, Jianghan, and western and northern Liaoning. Thunderstorms, strong winds, and hail are expected in these regions. From July 6 to July 7, thunderstorm gale or hail weather is expected in Southeastern Inner Mongolia, southern Heilongjiang, central and eastern Jilin, northern and western Liaoning, central and northern Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, eastern Hubei, and eastern Zhejiang.

Furthermore, from July 10 to July 12, moderate to heavy rains are predicted in southeastern Northwest China, eastern North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai, Jianghan, Sichuan Basin, northern Guizhou, and southeastern Tibet, with heavy rains in certain areas.

The persistent high temperature weather in Huanghuai and other regions of North China is expected to continue until July 10. Some areas may experience daily maximum temperatures of 37-39°C, while others may exceed 40°C. High temperature weather of 35-37°C is also expected in parts of Jiangnan and South China.

In the next three days, regions like northeastern Inner Mongolia, southern Heilongjiang, southeastern and northern Tibet, southern Qinghai, central and northern Sichuan plateau, western and southern Yunnan, most of Chongqing, western and northeastern Hubei, and southern Henan will experience moderate to heavy rains. Central Jiangsu and Anhui may experience heavy rains of 100-140 mm.

From July 7 to July 8, moderate to heavy rains are predicted in southeastern Inner Mongolia, western Jilin, western Liaoning, central Jiangsu and Anhui, southern Henan, eastern and southwestern Hubei, southeastern Chongqing, northwestern Hunan, northern Guizhou, southern Sichuan, and Tibet.

Lastly, from July 8 to July 9, northeastern Inner Mongolia, southwestern Heilongjiang, central and eastern Liaoning, southern Jiangsu and Anhui, Shanghai, eastern and southwestern Hubei, northern Jiangxi, northwestern Hunan, southeastern Chongqing, and northern Guizhou will experience moderate to heavy rains.

It is important for residents in these regions to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

