Article Title: “Surge in Illegal Migration Challenges Biden Administration at US-Mexico Border”

Illegal Border Crossings at US-Mexico Border Reach Record High in September

CNN – Border Patrol detained over 200,000 immigrants attempting to illegally cross the US-Mexico border in September, according to a Homeland Security official. This marks the highest number recorded this year and highlights the challenges faced by the Biden administration amidst the ongoing mass migration in the region.

Cities across the country are grappling with a surge in migrants, causing strain on federal resources and raising concerns among the public. September’s border apprehensions represent an increase from August when about 181,000 migrants were detained by the Border Patrol between ports of entry. It is the highest total since December 2022 when more than 222,000 migrants were apprehended.

A senior Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official told CNN that migrant crossings are expected to remain high in the short term. The official also mentioned that additional commitments from Mexico are anticipated to help reduce the numbers.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security reiterated their vigilance in dealing with the situation. They acknowledged that smugglers continue to take advantage of vulnerable people by spreading misinformation. The spokesperson also highlighted the efforts made by the department to enhance processing, strengthen border consequences, and expedite the removal of those who cannot establish a legal basis for staying in the country.

Since May, the Department of Homeland Security has already repatriated more than 281,000 people while expanding refugee processing and family reunification options, as stated by the spokesperson.

This week, top US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Justice Merrick Garland, and White House National Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, will hold annual security talks with their Mexican counterparts in Ciudad de Mexico. Migration is expected to be one of the key topics of discussion as both countries seek to address the ongoing crisis.

The US administration maintains regular contact with Mexico regarding the situation at the southern border, emphasizing the commitments made to strengthen law enforcement.

The migration crisis at the US-Mexico border is a persistent issue, with increasing crossings seen in critical areas such as El Paso, Eagle Pass, and San Diego. To address this, officials from both Mexico and the United States have implemented a series of actions, including a joint effort to “purge the border.” The 15-action plan, in coordination with CBP and Ferromex, aims to meet the needs of the rail system and discourage migrants from using the train as a means to reach the United States, according to Mexico’s National Migration Institute.

Mexico has already deported hundreds of thousands of migrants, and over 788,000 individuals have voluntarily returned to their home countries between January and September, reports the National Migration Institute.

While Mexico’s efforts have aimed to alleviate the pressure at the border, migrant crossings have surged, with over 8,600 apprehensions in a 24-hour period at the end of September. The Del Rio, El Paso, Lower Rio Grande Valley, and Tucson sectors have witnessed the highest encounters with authorities, with each facing over 1,000 encounters in the past 24 hours.

Despite the Biden administration’s implementation of various measures to curb irregular migration, the recent wave of migrants has put increased pressure on the government. The administration has introduced new avenues for legal immigration and created centers in the Western Hemisphere for immigrants to apply to enter the United States. However, desperation and misinformation from smugglers have continued to drive migrants to cross the border.

Homeland Security officials attribute the surge to poor economies, authoritarian regimes, and the climate crisis. As the situation evolves, authorities will continue to monitor and address the challenges posed by illegal migration at the US-Mexico border.

(CNN’s Catherine E. Shoichet, Priscilla Alvarez, Sara Weisfeldt, and Ed Lavandera contributed to this report.)

