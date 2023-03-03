L’artificial intelligence arrives in the Sicilian municipalities to speed up bureaucracy and facilitate the digital transition: thanks to a project of the Department of Public Administration carried out in collaboration with Formez PA, Public Administration officials will only need a “click” to be guided in filling out forms, requests or administrative acts.

The project “Fast small towns” was presented today at Palermoat the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce, during the meeting on the subject “Artificial intelligence and digitization of the Public Administration: evidence from the Formez 2022 Report”during which Santino intervened Luciani of the digital innovation management of Formez PA, Sergio ThalamusDirector of Institutional Communication of Formez PA, and Mattia Jockeys President of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF). The works were opened by Vincenzo Testadirector of the Center for Studies and International Activities of Formez PA.

The initiative (financed with the Pon Governance and Institutional Capacity 2014-2020) involves in this first phase 203 small Municipalities throughout Italy, 12 of which are in Sicily: Alimena, Bivona, Cesarò, Comitini, Floresta, Francavilla di Sicilia, Gallodoro, Graniti, Marianopoli, Mineo, Montevago, Torrenova.

“With this artificial intelligence project applied to the municipalities we want improve the relationship between citizens and public administration“, said Sergio Thalamus. “It is in fact possible to support public officials in many areas, for example the management of Spid, the forwarding or compilation of a file, the renewal of a document, with the aim of making simpler and faster user services. It is important to reiterate that behind any artificial intelligence software there is always a human direction“.

During the meeting, there was also talk of “Digital Friend Line”completely renovated portal with a state-of-the-art chatbots to allow users of the public administration to have information on the most requested topics in the public sector: Pnrr, training (Programma PA 110 cum laude), digital services, open data e communication.

“We live in a society in which almost every citizen considers it ‘normal’ to shop online”, Vincent said Testa. “We would like the same familiarity with web services to be created among the citizens and the public administration“.

“Formez is the service center of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and with the Sicilian Region we have a consolidated relationship since many years”, Head added. “Today we are here to make so-called ‘frontier technologies’ find more and more space in public administration”.

“Digitization simplifiesmakes bureaucracy faster and more transparent”, Matthias said Jockeys, IGF president. “To understand the importance of the network, one should try to imagine how difficult it would have been overcome the pandemic without web support. To make this type of transition, towards complete digitalisation, it is necessary tempo and you also need to be able to count on the right ones skillsand in this sense the Pnrr is offering important opportunity. You don’t have to have fear of the futureartificial intelligence will help a doctor to be a good doctor, but can never replace it“.

“We managed to make a resource investmentpartly from the European Union”, Santino said Lucianiof the Formez PA digital innovation management. “To create a service that will be useful for i officials of small municipalities but which at the same time will benefit the citizens of the local communities”.