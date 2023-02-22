Citizen security is an issue of great importance in Colombia, where Delinquency and Organized Crime are a constant challenge for the authorities. The increase in theft, extortion, homicide and the appearance of new forms of crime have generated a persistent challenge for the Colombian State; maintain and guarantee the public safety of its citizens.

The advance of crime and crime has put on the public agenda the need to adopt innovative and effective strategies to combat the new threat scenarios to Citizen Security. And one of the most promising tools to address this problem is Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI has the ability to perform tasks that normally require human intelligence; such as learning, perception, reasoning and decision making.

In the context of public and citizen security, AI can be used to analyze large amounts of data and detect patterns that could be indicative of crime. For this reason, studies in Citizen Security positively evaluate the use of AI in the fight against common crime, since it provides benefits that were previously not thought possible. For example, it can assist law enforcement in crime pattern analysis, criminal identification, forensic data analysis, and online crime prevention.

In the country, since 2020, progress has been made in the regulation of AI in Public Policy. Although it has not yet been addressed in depth in the National Security Architecture, framed in the evaluation of the Intelligence and Counter-Intelligence Law (and others), the efforts from the Legislative and the Executive to introduce this tool in the development of the State, it has been significant in advancing in the prevention and immediate attention of acts of citizen insecurity.

In addition, according to the “Artificial Intelligence in Colombia 2020” report from the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, it is estimated that the AI ​​market in Colombia will reach 146 million dollars by 2025. Therefore, the use of AI is expected to in the Security and Surveillance sector increase significantly.

On the other hand, the AI ​​could analyze criminal patterns in different areas of the country, in order to identify the areas of greatest criminal activity and allocate adequate resources to prevent crime. Which would generate a great incentive for territorial entities to use this tool in search of preventing and warning of risk scenarios and violation of rights in their territories.

It could even be used to predict criminal activity in a given area, in order to anticipate crime and prevent it before it occurs. Given this, the Ministry of National Defense has been working on the development of an Artificial Intelligence System for crime detection, which is based on the collection and analysis of large amounts of data to identify patterns and predict criminal activities that may affect Sovereignty. National.

In this way, the use of AI in citizen security is seen with great optimism by the country’s security authorities, however, reality shows us that this tool is still in an early stage of development and implementation, and its effectiveness needs to be carefully evaluated.

AI can be a useful tool in the fight against common crime, as long as it is used intelligently, strategically and responsibly. Just as we must be aware of the challenges posed by its implementation, in order to guarantee professional ethics and the defense of Human Rights. If we can do that, AI can be a powerful tool to create a safer and fairer society for all citizens.