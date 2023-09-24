Artificial intelligence can affect electoral processes – Diario La Hora

At the Global Forum of Latin America and the Caribbean, it was warned that artificial intelligence can influence electoral processes.

Latin American experts, meeting this week in New York, warned of the impact that the use of artificial intelligence can have on electoral processes in the region, which is why they asked to address regulations and good practices in the use of these advances, which are increasingly more accessible. and capable of replicating human tasks.

The last day of the Global Forum of Latin America and the Caribbean, which was held for two days at the Union League Club in New York, discussed artificial intelligence, its regulation for responsible use and how it can impact democracies. and the elections.

The former Dominican president and president of the Global Foundation for Democracy and Development (Funglode), Leonel Fernández, considered that artificial intelligence can affect electoral processes, above all, because algorithms can be used that contribute to generating a wrong perception of reality. and therefore misinform the voter.

Lack of regulation

“Democracy would be affected because it would no longer be the legitimate representation of the popular will, it would be a manipulated, uninformed, distorted will and then there would be a triumph of post-truth,” commented Fernández, at the forum organized in New York, during the Assembly. General of the UN, by Funglode and International IDEA.

To avoid distortions in the upcoming electoral processes due to artificial intelligence and so that this does not affect the world‘s democracies, the lawyer and member of the Venice Commission, José Luis Vargas Valdez, has demanded agility in regulation, establishing with the non-negotiable minimum industry standards and create standards and institutions to match, with global efforts.

The professor of Constitutional Law at the Complutense University of Madrid, Mario Hernández, spoke about the two regulations that the European Union is making on the regulation of artificial intelligence, which are expected to be ready in May 2024.

A global concern

“They are not national regulatory processes but international ones. And other countries in the world outside the EU even participate in one of them,” said Hernández.

The expert on Freedom of Expression and Elections from the UNESCO Organization for Education, Science and Culture, Albertina Piterbarg, also joined this event, defending that freedom of expression is fundamental and that we must be very pending of the four “vs”: the volume of information communicated, the speed at which it spreads, virality and the plausibility of creating content that seems true, but that misinforms.

For Piterbarg, artificial intelligence impacts political and social processes in many ways, in addition to the free circulation of ideas. And he has commented that UNESCO is working on regulatory frameworks for 2024. EFE

