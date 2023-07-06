Artificial Intelligence: Images of the Japanese Minister of Health break the internet, but they are false

These alleged images of the Japanese Minister of Health caused a scandal. However, they were created by an AI

Yes, artificial intelligence, when properly applied, can simplify many tasks for us and benefit an endless number of complex processes in different sectors. The problem is that, like any other technology, in the wrong hands it can become a powerful weapon for evil. In recent days, alleged images of the Japanese Minister of Health circulated on the internet. They went viral on social media and many assumed they were real.

However, the stuff is completely fake. A person, dedicated to creating images with explicit sexual content with the help of artificial intelligence, thought it would be a good idea to say that her next creation was an important leader of the Asian island.

When he published them, his followers began to distribute them in other communication channels to give their opinion on the matter. The conversation, however, did not focus on the capabilities of the AI, but on the attractive cleavage of the Japanese Minister of Health.

Obviously, the person in the image does not exist. Japan’s healthcare sector is led by one man, Katsunobu Katō.

An additional problem in this situation is that, again, Social media took forever to stop the hoax. When Twitter, for example, started displaying the fake content alert, it was already too late. The images had been shared tens of thousands of times.

