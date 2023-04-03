Home News Artificial intelligence – Ministry of Digital Affairs rejects ban on AI application ChatGPT
Artificial intelligence – Ministry of Digital Affairs rejects ban on AI application ChatGPT

In Italy, ChatGPT is currently blocked due to privacy concerns. The responsible ministry in this country cannot imagine such a step. (Imago Images / Bihlmayer photography)

A ban on AI applications is not needed, but ways to ensure values ​​such as democracy and transparency, said a spokesman for Federal Minister Wissing, FDP, the “Handelsblatt”. Europe must become the global pioneer for trustworthy AI. The Italian government recently temporarily blocked ChatGPT and initiated investigations into suspected data protection violations against the developers.

Unlike the Digital Ministry, the Federal Commissioner for Data Protection, Kelber, can also imagine such a step for Germany. His spokeswoman explained that the data protection authorities in the countries would be responsible. Italy was therefore asked for “further information” about the blocking in order to pass it on to the relevant country authorities.

This message was broadcast on April 4th, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

