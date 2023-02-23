Home News Artificial intelligence. The UN, ‘a threat to human rights’
Artificial intelligence. The UN, 'a threat to human rights'

Artificial intelligence. The UN, ‘a threat to human rights’
by Mariarita Cupersito

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk issues a warning on the progress of artificial intelligence and the possible implications in the field of human rights protection, urging companies and governments to adopt effective safeguards.
“I am deeply disturbed by the potential harms resulting from recent advances in artificial intelligence,” said Volker Turk. “Human dignity and all human rights are seriously threatened.”
“We will follow the issue closely, we will bring our specific experience and we will ensure that the human rights dimension remains central in the evolution of the issue”, specified the High Commissioner. Dozens of countries, including the USA. and China have recently called for the regulation of the development and use of AI in the military field, fearing the danger of “undesirable consequences”. The text of the appeal, signed by over 60 countries, also stresses the “human involvement, as well as the lack of clarity regarding responsibility” and the “potential unwanted consequences”.
The European Union is currently at the forefront of regulating the sector with the draft law “AI Act”, the purpose of which is to foster innovation and prevent abuses, which could be completed between the end of 2023 and beginning of 2024, to then enter into force in the following years.
Even the Vatican, promoter with Microsoft of the Rome Call for AI Ethics, has spoken out on the subject: “AI-based systems cannot think, feel, decide or assume responsibility for their actions, as they lack moral impulse” , declared Francesca Di Giovanni, undersecretary for the multilateral sector of the section for relations with states and international organizations, head of the delegation of the Holy See at the summit on “Responsible artificial intelligence in the military sphere”, which took place in Aja.
“If important decision-making powers on the use of force are delegated to a weapon system whose behavior is unpredictable or whose scope and operational scope are not well defined or known, the crucial link between ‘actions’, effects and responsibilities would inevitably jeopardized”, also because, the Holy See points out, “every armed attack must be carefully weighed and its legitimacy must be proven”.
The use of technologies should be oriented “towards a more appropriate and useful horizon, which is not based only on criteria of utility or efficiency, but on the promotion of the common good of humanity”.
For these reasons, the Vatican hopes for the establishment of an international agency for artificial intelligence which “could facilitate the full participation of all states in the exchange of AI-related technologies for peaceful uses” and which aims to “prevent nefarious uses of AI, limit its unintended consequences and contribute to reducing inequalities, promoting the peaceful uses of artificial intelligence for various civilian applications”.

