06 December 2022 09:18
First of all I want to assure you that I am writing this article. You will soon understand the reason for this clarification.
For the past week, the technology sector has been abuzz with an artificial intelligence program that goes by the name of ChatGpt-3. More than a million people around the world have already experienced it, jaws dropping.
The software, developed by the Californian company Openai, is capable of drafting texts in different languages and on any subject, from the most serious to the most humorous, in a matter of seconds. The first experimenters certainly didn’t spare themselves. The program adapts to the context and is able to answer all questions, including the fateful “what is the meaning of life?”.
Dizzying data
A friend of mine submitted the subject of one of my articles from last week to ChatGpt-3, and the result was disconcerting: the text produced contains information, something resembling reasoning, and even greater analytical prudence than mine. Only one point of view is missing, and fortunately this leaves me with a small qualitative advantage, since it is an editorial.
Artificial intelligence has been talked about for years, and the applications of this science are not always perceivable by the general public. Now progress in this area should radically change the situation.
Today Openai has a special status: it is a “limited profit” company
According to specialists, the power and quality of ChatGpt-3 expressions are unprecedented. Meanwhile, a fourth version has already been announced for next year, 500 times more powerful. These are dizzying figures. This development will inevitably impact all aspects of our lives and work.
But it is also a political and even geopolitical question. A few years ago a political leader prophesied that “whoever controls artificial intelligence will control the world“. That leader was Vladimir Putin. The problem, for him, is that the game is essentially played between the Americans and the Chinese, while Europe can count on some talent but not enough firepower.
Who is behind the new leap forward? I certainly won’t surprise you by mentioning the name of Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and Twitter who was one of the first financial supporters of Openai, producer of ChatGpt-3. Musk, however, is no longer involved in the project. Today, Openai has a special status: it is a “limited profit” company, so its goal is to develop an artificial intelligence that can bring benefits to all humanity.
It’s a nice ambition, but power and power plays are never too far away. The history of the internet, from idealistic debuts to today’s manipulations, is a good example. Elon Musk is so convinced that artificial intelligence will surpass us humans that he has invested in research on microchips to be implanted in the human brain to allow us to continue communicating with machines. And he promised to implant one.
For the moment ChatGpt-3 entertains technophiles, but the time has come for artificial intelligence to become a topic of public debate and a political issue. Sooner or later we’ll have to deal with it, one way or another.
(Translation by Andrea Sparacino)