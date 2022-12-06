06 December 2022 09:18

First of all I want to assure you that I am writing this article. You will soon understand the reason for this clarification.

For the past week, the technology sector has been abuzz with an artificial intelligence program that goes by the name of ChatGpt-3. More than a million people around the world have already experienced it, jaws dropping.

The software, developed by the Californian company Openai, is capable of drafting texts in different languages ​​and on any subject, from the most serious to the most humorous, in a matter of seconds. The first experimenters certainly didn’t spare themselves. The program adapts to the context and is able to answer all questions, including the fateful “what is the meaning of life?”.

Dizzying data

A friend of mine submitted the subject of one of my articles from last week to ChatGpt-3, and the result was disconcerting: the text produced contains information, something resembling reasoning, and even greater analytical prudence than mine. Only one point of view is missing, and fortunately this leaves me with a small qualitative advantage, since it is an editorial.

Artificial intelligence has been talked about for years, and the applications of this science are not always perceivable by the general public. Now progress in this area should radically change the situation.