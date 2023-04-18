Artificial meteors fined Olympique Khouribga

Hesport from Rabat

The Disciplinary Committee issued new decisions regarding the match between Olympique Khouribga and Nahdet Berkane in the 22nd round of the Professional Football Championship.

The decisions included fining Olympique Khouribga Club 50 thousand dirhams for the use of artificial meteors by its fans, which led to a temporary suspension of the match, in accordance with the requirements of Article 105 of the Disciplinary Code.

The disciplinary committee also announced the suspension of Capello Secaniog, player of Olympique Khouribga, for one match, in accordance with the requirements of Article 85 of the same law.