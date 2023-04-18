Home » Artificial meteors fined Olympique Khouribga
News

Artificial meteors fined Olympique Khouribga

by admin
Artificial meteors fined Olympique Khouribga
Photo: Olympic Khouribga page

Hesport from RabatTuesday, April 18, 2023 – 00:11

The Disciplinary Committee issued new decisions regarding the match between Olympique Khouribga and Nahdet Berkane in the 22nd round of the Professional Football Championship.

The decisions included fining Olympique Khouribga Club 50 thousand dirhams for the use of artificial meteors by its fans, which led to a temporary suspension of the match, in accordance with the requirements of Article 105 of the Disciplinary Code.

The disciplinary committee also announced the suspension of Capello Secaniog, player of Olympique Khouribga, for one match, in accordance with the requirements of Article 85 of the same law.

Olympic Khouribga meteorites, Renaissance Berkane
See also  Covid: USA, Los Angeles imposes the obligation to vaccinate at school

You may also like

The most important news of calendar week 9/2023:...

MCC : 12 million dollars pour to Togo...

They offer $30 million for information on thieves...

Who Team Babler is: Red ox tour: Around...

Jingcai Technology provides a new Micro LED inspection...

Petro confirmed a summit in Bogotá to reactivate...

The 133rd Canton Fair: Made in China marches...

Federal office explains the long search for the...

Al-Burhan issues a decision to pardon each of...

On May 16, a dialogue table will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy