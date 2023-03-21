Home News Artificial pancreas also helpful in young children
News

Artificial pancreas also helpful in young children

by admin
Artificial pancreas also helpful in young children

In the group with the artificial Pancreas increased the percentage of the time in which the blood sugar was in the target range, from 56.7 percent at baseline to 69.3 percent on treatment. This increase of 12.4 percentage points corresponds to almost three additional hours a day in which the blood sugar the Kinder was in the target corridor. In the control group, who continued their previous treatment, the improvement improved blood sugar control barely. Their time in target increased from 54.9 to 55.9 percent.

See also  Ϸǿ Ϸǿν ʢ֮--

You may also like

State parliament: decisions on AfD election participation in...

Several dead and injured after a magnitude 6.5...

The message of the Ombudsman to the Clan...

Association of municipalities recommends moving to the country

11 Ecuadorian journalists are in the system of...

Egidio Cuadrado, the accordion player who has taken...

Health Foundation celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

Increase protected area in the Caribbean

Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia surpasses Mao Zedong’s...

Helene Fischer cancels concerts: these are the reasons,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy