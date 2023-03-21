In the group with the artificial Pancreas increased the percentage of the time in which the blood sugar was in the target range, from 56.7 percent at baseline to 69.3 percent on treatment. This increase of 12.4 percentage points corresponds to almost three additional hours a day in which the blood sugar the Kinder was in the target corridor. In the control group, who continued their previous treatment, the improvement improved blood sugar control barely. Their time in target increased from 54.9 to 55.9 percent.