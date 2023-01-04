[The Epoch Times, January 03, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Ning Haizhong) It is still a mystery how many people have died in the current wave of the CCP virus (new crown) epidemic that is breaking out in China. Official data shows that since the anti-epidemic measures were loosened on December 7 last year, the number of deaths from the new crown in China has been less than ten. However, Yin Li, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, chaired the Beijing Epidemic Prevention and Control Conference a few days ago and mentioned that “we must further reduce the severe disease rate and mortality rate of elderly patients.”

“Beijing Daily” reported that the Beijing Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Leading Group held a meeting on January 1. Yin Li, who is also the group leader, presided over the meeting. Severe illness and mortality rates in elderly patients.

RFI reported on January 1 that although Yin Li did not mention the specific figures for the fatality rate, he seemed to indirectly reveal that the fatality rate of elderly patients caused by the new wave of epidemics in Beijing is not low. His statement This is obviously contradictory to the low to almost no epidemic death data officially announced by the CCP.

After the CCP authorities fully relaxed the epidemic prevention measures on December 7 last year, the government has stopped nucleic acid testing for all citizens, and the CCP Health Commission has stopped announcing the number of new infections and deaths since December 25. Moreover, the statistical standard of the official death data from the epidemic is also different from that of most countries. The CCP stated that only pneumonia and respiratory failure caused by the virus are classified as confirmed deaths. On December 26, the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China changed the name of “new coronavirus pneumonia” to “new coronavirus infection”.

However, information about a large number of deaths from the epidemic has been continuously exposed on the Internet. There are a large number of obituaries on the Internet, and in Beijing alone, the number of senior officials, academicians and celebrities who died of illness in a short period of time is quite concentrated.

Reuters and other foreign media reported on the spot that many funeral homes in Beijing had a large number of corpses queuing up for cremation. There was even a video showing that a crematorium in Tangshan City, Hebei Province was overloaded, and the crematorium burned down and needed repairs. . There have been a large number of deaths in this large-scale epidemic, which has also been indirectly confirmed by official information. The funeral home in Handan commended the overfulfilled cremation, and the funeral home in Guangzhou postponed the acceptance of death after January 10.

A person familiar with the matter disclosed to The Epoch Times on December 26 last year that the new crown (CCP virus) cannot be written on the death certificate, but the underlying diseases of the elderly. The crematorium had to have a death certificate, and the epidemic was not mentioned.”

The “New York Times” report on December 30 last year also quoted doctors from a private hospital in Beijing saying that they were asked to “try not to write about respiratory failure caused by severe new coronary pneumonia” as the main cause of death.

The outside world questioned the CCP’s official death data from the epidemic. Liang Wannian, an official epidemic prevention expert of the Communist Party of China, responded on December 29 last year: “During the epidemic and rapid transmission period, it is difficult to accurately judge the case fatality rate and death rate. Only after the epidemic cycle has passed can a more accurate judgment be made.” His statement It caused criticism from the outside world, because according to common sense, how many people die from the epidemic every day can be announced immediately.

On January 2, an expert in Beijing responded to a question from the CCP’s official media that it seemed that more elderly people died this year than in previous years, saying that because they don’t do nucleic acid tests for all staff now, they don’t know what the denominator is. Netizens scolded the experts, “Go and see the funeral parlor, it’s too late to burn it.” “The first time an expert speaks in the new year, he directly pissed off the common people.”

Zeng Guang, the former chief scientist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said on December 29 last year that it is estimated that the number of infected people in Beijing alone may have exceeded 80%, and may even be higher. More than 600 million people in China have been infected.

British health data analysis company Airfinity said on December 30 that it is estimated that the number of deaths from the epidemic in China has reached 11,000 per day. Since December 1, the cumulative number of deaths from the epidemic may have reached 110,000. The company predicts that the death toll from the epidemic in China will peak on January 23, when the number of deaths in a single day will rise to about 25,000, and if counted from December 1, the cumulative number of deaths will reach 584,000 . The agency estimates that by the end of April this year, there will be as many as 1.7 million deaths in China.

Editor in charge: Li Qiong #