“Artis” starts brasserie concept – and is the first JRE restaurant in Graz

Just last autumn, Philipp Dyczek and his team were able to celebrate the third toque in the Artis restaurant, and in the “Falstaff” the gourmet restaurant in Schmiedgasse was also able to place itself in the absolute top league in Graz. Now Dyczek can proudly announce that with the Artis he has also been accepted into the renowned association Jeunes Restaurateurs Europe (JRE): “And that as the first restaurant in Graz and the second in an Austrian city.” The JRE includes more than 375 selected restaurants throughout Europe – among other things, members must work with fresh, regional ingredients from local producers and the highest quality standards.