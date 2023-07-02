Home » Artisanal fishermen from Chocó meet in Pizarro
Artisanal fishermen from Chocó meet in Pizarro

From June 30 to July 2, 2023, the XIV Assembly of the Inter-Institutional and Community Group for Artisanal Fishing of the North Pacific (GICPA) takes place in Pizarro, the municipal seat of Bajo Baudó. This important articulation event is organized by Fedepesca and brings together fishermen from the five municipalities of the Chocoan Pacific (Bajo Baudó Litoral de San Juan, Nuquí, Bahía Solano and Juradó), local authorities, community councils, fishing leaders, government entities, academics and NGOs.

It is a space for discussion, reflection and joint construction on the situation of the fishing sector in the region.

Among the prominent guests attending the assembly are Codechocó, the Eduardoño foundations, Universidad del Valle, Siembra, MarViva and the NGO Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) – Colombia and the ACUA Foundation. Also present are the mayors of Litoral, Nuquí and Bajo Baudó, as well as representatives of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), delegates from the Utría National Natural Park and the Agrarian Bank, among other officials from various institutions.

Artisanal fishermen have been threatened by large fishing companies that do not respect the rules and invade the exclusive area for artisanal fishing, destroying fishing resources.

