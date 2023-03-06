This was announced by the General Manager of Artesanías de Colombia in dialogue with the Diario del Huila. The official highlighted the work to be carried out with the Pitalito goat and its denomination of origin to strengthen the sector.

By: Gloria Camargo

In dialogue with Diario del Huila, Adriana María Mejía Aguado, general manager of Artesanías de Colombia, pointed out that under her direction they will continue to “watch over the rights, interests and missionary objectives for the benefit of artisans,” she said.

In reference to the work in the department of Huila, which will continue to support the process to strengthen the Pitalito goat.

“Colombia has 12 artisan denominations of origin, among them, the Chiva de Pitalito, Mexico has only three. There is the great importance of our wealth, of our origins, a job that is done through the artisans, who are the ones who have maintained that ancestral and traditional wisdom from their knowledge and trades”, added the national official.

Mejía Aguado also revealed that “we have programmed to reach all the territories of Colombia and transfer our administration for eight days to each department, so that we can have direct contact and to be able to listen to the problems of the artisans, while building those possible solutions that they do not stay by the wayside, but a solution that is short, medium and long term”.

And he added that although the dates for its development in Huila have not been established, they have already been defined as having national priority. “There are some regions that have a priority, for example; Vaupés and Chocó, due to the special needs of those territories”.

Another of the most important announcements, that those artisans from Huila who have been affected by the winter wave will be able to access different aid from the entity.

“I want to take advantage of this space to say, here to all the artisans of Huila and the country that have been affected by the winter wave, to contact Artesanías de Colombia. We want to provide them with raw materials and tools for their trades”, he expressed.

Artisanal population of Huila

On the part of the Ministry of Commerce and Crafts of Colombia, the sociodemographic characteristics of the craft population were established, (Statistical Information System of Craft Activity), after the characterization of 25 of the 37 municipalities of the department, a total of 1,308 artisans, achieving a coverage of 67.6%.

According to Artesanías de Colombia, the percentage of women characterized in Huila is notably higher than that of men, since a range of 69% of women was established compared to 31% of men.

It is what refers to the residence of the artisans characterized in the department, these are mainly the municipalities of San Agustín, Pitalito, Acevedo and Suaza, with 64.1% located in the urban area, 31.5% in the rural area and only the 4.4% in an indigenous reservation.

Regarding the socioeconomic characteristics of the artisan population of the department, the average monthly household income is less than a current legal minimum wage with 83%, only 12% establish an income between one and two legal monthly minimum wages. current and 4% referenced more than two.

The result of said analysis in the labor sector is also worrying: 90% of those who carry out the craft activity identify themselves as independent and in reference to the forms of commercialization, 82% do it directly, 22% through intermediaries, 8 % with points of sale and only 2% with associations.

What makes the main difficulties to market are ignorance with 49%, transport difficulties with 23%, competition with 23% and others with 23%.

Purchasing Committee

The official also added that until March 8, artisans from Huila and the entire country “will be able to present their crafts and become suppliers of Artesanías de Colombia.”

The call establishes that “those interested may propose their craft products for marketing in the different channels of the company, under the modality of merchandise on consignment.”

Mejía Aguado indicated that this process is for “all those artisans from the different indigenous communities and traditionally artisan regions of the national territory, who make handicrafts, and with them, seek to safeguard and disseminate the traditions of their region.”

It has previously been established that the Purchasing Committee is organized by the Sub-Management of Promotion and Generation of Commercial Opportunities of Artesanías de Colombia, which has the objective of “seeking the linking of artisans to the commercial offer in the modality of suppliers for their commercial channels, in order to provide greater diversification in artisan pieces so that sales and recognition of the Colombian artisan sector are increased”.

Requirements

Keep in mind first of all that according to the entity, physical samples will not be received in this Purchasing Committee, however they will be taken into account:

Excellent craftsmanship finishes, both external and internal.

Reasonable use of raw materials.

Wood and some natural fibers must have the corresponding certificate of use or good environmental practices issued by the Regional Autonomous Corporations, CAR.

Interested parties, in turn, must download and fill out the Sample Receipt format for the Purchasing Committee, listing a maximum of five samples of the most representative handicrafts that they make, indicating the following specifications to the following email [email protected]

• Catalog with three images of each product, in different viewing angles.

• Description of the raw material, preferably with a technical sheet.

• Technique or trade used for the elaboration of each handmade piece.

• Price to market the craft piece.

• Monthly production capacity.

• Contact information: name, address, city, telephone and email.

Artesanías de Colombia, finally established that “artisans who have not been selected will have the possibility of participating as beneficiaries of the National Program of Punctual Consulting, which performs an evaluation in the first consultancy and defines the parameters and scope of to carry out a process of improvement of its product”.